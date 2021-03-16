Bethune-Cookman President LaBrent Chrite abruptly resigns

article

The Board of Trustees of Bethune-Cookman University on Tuesday announced that current school president, Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite is stepping down.

Dr. Chrite informed his cabinet of his decision to leave the position during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning, according to the board. The announcement appears to have been unexpected and abrupt.

Dr. Chrite became the seventh president of B-CU in July 2019, having previously served as dean at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

Dr. Chrite's departure comes after years of tumult at the school. His predecessor, Edison O. Jackson, left amid reports of increased operating losses and mounting debt.

In a January 2020 interview, Dr. Chrite told FOX Business Network host Charles Payne of Making Money with Charles Payne that historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and traditional colleges are struggling with the current financial model associated with higher learning.

"These smaller schools are particularly vulnerable. That is especially the case for HBCUs, our funding streams -- that is students who are often first-generation don't have the resources that others have. They are vulnerable to economic shocks and vulnerable to challenges of covering tuition. We pay the price for that.," he said.

The board said it is steadfast in its commitment to its fiduciary responsibilities to the school.

"The leadership team and Trustees, who for the past several years guided the University through turbulent times and restored B-CU to the positive path it is now on, remain intact and will continue the progress of the University," read a statement released by the Board of Trustees.

The board did not offer any more details about the circumstances surrounding Dr. Chrite's resignation or the process to seat a replacement.

"We wish him and his family good fortune, good health, and happiness as they move on to the next chapter in their lives," the statement read.

A native of Detroit, Dr. Chrite completed his undergraduate work at Michigan State University, earned an M.S. from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.

