The top Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Yelp

You can experience the rich flavors of Mexico without ever leaving Orlando – and a recently published list can help you decide where to get your taco or fajita fix.

Stacker compiled a roundup of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando using ratings from Yelp.

"These findings serve as a testament to the influence Mexican cuisine has had and continues to have in America. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best old-school Mexican restaurants, loncheras slinging tacos out of a half-window, and innovative modern Mexican food pushing culinary boundaries?" Stacker said about its list.

The top-rated Mexican restaurant in Orlando is Las Patronas Mexican Restaurant near UCF with a 5/5 rating on Yelp, according to Stacker.

Here's a look at the top 10:

Las Patronas Mexican Restaurant Taco's Amuco Estilo Casero Taquitos Rioverde Simmer Down Food Truck Camel Tow Taco Fruta Mix La Eskinna Food Truck Black Rooster Taqueria JJ's Fresh From Scratch

Click here for the full list.