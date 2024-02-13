The top Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Yelp
ORLANDO, Fla. - You can experience the rich flavors of Mexico without ever leaving Orlando – and a recently published list can help you decide where to get your taco or fajita fix.
Stacker compiled a roundup of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando using ratings from Yelp.
"These findings serve as a testament to the influence Mexican cuisine has had and continues to have in America. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best old-school Mexican restaurants, loncheras slinging tacos out of a half-window, and innovative modern Mexican food pushing culinary boundaries?" Stacker said about its list.
The top-rated Mexican restaurant in Orlando is Las Patronas Mexican Restaurant near UCF with a 5/5 rating on Yelp, according to Stacker.
Here's a look at the top 10:
- Las Patronas Mexican Restaurant
- Taco's Amuco
- Estilo Casero
- Taquitos Rioverde
- Simmer Down Food Truck
- Camel Tow Taco
- Fruta Mix
- La Eskinna Food Truck
- Black Rooster Taqueria
- JJ's Fresh From Scratch
