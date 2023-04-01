Theater roof collapses: 1 killed and 28 injured as storms rock Chicago area

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois collapsed Friday night as severe weather swept through the Chicago area, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.

According to reports, a concert was going on at the theater when the roof collapsed. More than 20 ambulances were reportedly called to the scene.

Reports were calling the incident a "mass casualty event." One person was killed, and 28 others were injured – five people were in serious condition.

Video from the scene shows people pulling debris off the venue floor to check if anyone was trapped underneath.

Video also shows individuals being taken out of the venue on stretchers and loaded into ambulances.

The Belvidere Police Department said the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area and that calls began coming from the theater at 7:48 p.m. It said that an initial assessment was that a tornado had caused the damage.

Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue at the time. He said first responders also rescued someone from an elevator and had to grapple with downed power lines outside the theater.

Belvidere, Illinois roof collapse (WBBM)

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody described the scene after the collapse as "chaos, absolute chaos."

According to an online search, death metal bands were booked to play the venue Friday night. The bands were: Revocation, Morbid Angel, and Skeletal Remains.

Morbid Angel put out a statement, saying in part: "Tonight's show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue…We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe."

A band was reportedly playing on stage at the time of the collapse. The venue is the type of scene where a crowd would be standing in front of the stage as the show was performed. Video shows the roof directly above the standing area collapsed.

Belvidere is located about 70 miles northwest of Chicago.

Associated Press contributed to this report.