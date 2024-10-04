Beloved Orlando Milk District sandwich shop Pom Pom's marks last day

Central Florida has seen a string of restaurant closures in recent weeks.

Friday marked the last day of business for Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, a popular eatery in Orlando's Milk District.

"After 17 incredible years of serving amazing sandwiches and delightful teas, we invite you to share in this bittersweet moment with us," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "As we close this chapter, we kindly ask for your patience and kindness during this busy time. Your support has meant the world to us."

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, owner Pom Moongauklang began in her family's Orlando restaurant, with formal training at Nobu and stints as Executive Chef at Lucky Cheng’s and La Nouvelle Justine. Her other notable restaurant is Tako Cheena on Mills Avenue in Orlando.

"As she embarks on a new chapter of innovation and consultation, we are grateful for everything Pom has given us and can’t wait to see what delightful creations she has in store for us next!" read a post.

In a recent interview with Dr. Kevin Murphy, a business professor at the University of Central Florida, pointed to rising costs across the board as the reason many restaurants are struggling. Nearly every expense — from insurance to rent to labor — is up more than 20% compared to four years ago.

MORE STORIES:

"As a restaurateur, you're faced with how much you can raise prices and get away with it," Murphy said, explaining the challenges of passing increased costs on to customers.

Murphy added that restaurants that rely on tourists face even harsher conditions.

"If you’re a tourism restaurant, you have a very busy season in the spring, but slow seasons in August through November, versus having a consistent base of clients," he said.

Despite the difficulties, Murphy noted that an emphasis on social media and curbside pickup could help those who remain in business, and slowing inflation could offer some relief.

"We like to eat out, we like to eat out with friends. Restaurants become part of the community, part of the fabric, and people will continue to eat out — but restaurants come and go, like all businesses do," Murphy said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: