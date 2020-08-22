Beetlejuice added to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights tribute store

article

We may not have Halloween Horror Nights this year, but we now have Beetlejuice!

Universal Orlando recently expanded its Halloween-themed Tribute store, a pop-up shop dedicated to the popular Halloween Horror Nights event. The annual scare-fest was canceled this year for the first time due to COVID-19.

The Tribute Store opened in late July and features rooms devoted to legendary icons and HHN monsters. There are also spaces that pay homage to Horror Nights haunted houses of the past.

Advertisement

Now guests can visit an immersive room themed after "the ghost with the most" -- Beetlejuice -- as well as another space where they can enjoy snacks and beverages.

"Outfitted with an assortment of specialty, retro-themed merchandise, the new Beetlejuice area within the store will pay homage to one of the original faces of Halloween Horror Nights, with décor inspired by iconic scenes from the film, including the Graveyard, Stairwell Snake and more," Universal said in a press release.

RELATED: Halloween Horror Nights canceled at Universal Orlando due to coronavirus pandemic

Guests can then enjoy an assortment of nearly 20 sweet and savory items, including the Halloween Confetti Cake, Vegan Brownie Skull, the Cherry Gummy Beating Heart and more.

There is limited-time "throwback" merchandise for guests to purchase, from T-shirts to face coverings, that features some of the most iconic HHN characters that parkgoers have enjoyed over the years.

Each themed room within the retail location features a collection of limited-time “throwback” merchandise – from t-shirts and socks to posters, face coverings and more – that pays homage to some of the characters and experiences that have haunted guests for years.

The Tribute store, located in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, is now open daily during regular park hours.

RELATED: Tickets now on sale for new drive-thru Halloween attraction coming to Orlando