Bears invading apartment complex in Altamonte Springs

Bears are invading at an apartment complex in Seminole County. Some people say the bears are basically their neighbors.

Its your typical spot for bear sightings. At State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs, right near the Seminole State College campus and near this apartment complex and that is where they’re seeing a whole lot of at least one bear.

Through the back window of his apartment in Altamonte Springs, Garrett Charnin record this cell phone video of a black bear, munching on Charnin’s trash.

"Its head was in the trash bag, just eating, head in," said Charnin.

This video was not his first time seeing one of these bears. He says there’s been at least one bear that approaches the Cortland Lake Lotus Apartments regularly on cold nights. They come from a nature preserve right behind the complex, and every time it does, Charnin feels "maybe a little fearful, but probably in awe."

"It was just a big dark creature there with those eyes, I’m like that’s definitely what that is. It’s probably about 300 pounds I would guess," said William Browning, who also lives in the complex.

Browning saw it while walking his dog the other night. His dog chased the bear. "Her heckles were back. You could tell she had seen something. She was after it, so the bear climbed the tree," said Browning.

The complex sent a notice to residents, telling them not to feed the bears and to keep the area outside their homes clean. They also let them know FWC set bear traps around the complex. Neighbors say they’re being more careful with their trash, but also aren’t too worried. "Whenever I hear a sound, it kind of puts me on edge. So I’ll come to the window just to see if there are any animals, so it’s put me in this panic mode, but not horrible," said Charnin.

The bear traps will stay on the property for at least 14 days to safely capture any bears.