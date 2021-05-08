Bear spotted in grassy median along Interstate 4 in Volusia County

article

Take a look at this! A bear was spotted in the grassy median on Interstate 4 on Saturday.

FOX 35 Good Day Orlando anchor Amy Kaufeldt shared this photo, saying Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were setting up traps to catch the bear.

The bear was spotted near mile-marker 120 in Volusia County, just before the Interstate 95 interchange in Daytona Beach.

Check out more viral stories on Fox35Orlando.com.