Bear gets much-needed MRI at Brevard County hospital

One Brevard County hospital is serving all members of its communities, even the four-legged variety.

Brody the bear, a resident of the Brevard Zoo, needed an MRI to determine what was happening with his hind legs, so Health First Viera registered him as a patient on Sunday morning.

Officials said Brody was sedated for around 45 minutes, as medical experts worked quickly.

(Credit: Health First Viera)

The Brevard Zoo's veterinarians will review Brody's scans and consult with a specialist to develop a treatment plan for the bear.