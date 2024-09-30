Beached manatee stranded after Hurricane Helene, rescued by FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Marine Mammal Rescue team responded to a call from MacDill Air Force Base on Saturday, where a stranded manatee was found near the end of the base’s main runway.

When the rescue team arrived, they determined that the male manatee had been swept into the area by high tides caused by Hurricane Helene. As the water receded, the manatee became stranded and was unable to make its way back to the bay. Fortunately, the manatee was found in relatively good condition.

After a brief medical examination, the team successfully released the manatee back into the water.

FWC shared photos of the rescue on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to FWC, this was not an isolated incident. They have also received reports of other stranded manatees in areas including Largo, Spring Hill, Bayport and Crystal River.

FWC staff are actively responding to these cases as conditions allow, though some areas remain impassable due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.