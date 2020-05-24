Beach patrol asks people to 'be responsible' amid packed beaches this Memorial Day weekend

article

People packed Daytona Beach on Memorial Day weekend.

“I'm elated to get out of the house and get fresh air. And, it's his second time at the beach so it's pretty exciting,” Jennifer Hatfield said, as she visited the beach with her children.

She said she was trying to balance the fun with safety.

“I'm keeping them up here, away from everyone, and just making random trips for drinks and stuff," she said.

Daytona Beach Patrol is asking everyone to observe social distancing guidelines.

People should not gather in groups of more than six people and those groups should be at least 10 feet apart.

However, while beach patrol tried to keep everyone apart, it said its priority was keeping people from drowning.

Volusia County Beach Patrol Capt. Tammy Malphurs told FOX 35 News that, "We need people to help us and be responsible. Try to social distance. I know it's hard when we have those high tides and everyone has to get together."

Malphurs confirmed that her team had to rescue hundreds from dangerous rip currents, saying that "we've rescued about 509 people out of the water, so far, since Thursday, with the most being yesterday. We're extremely busy. We've had hazardous rip current conditions.”

Mike and Sandy Pickering, who were visiting from Orlando, said it looked like people were following the rules.

“I'm good with it," Mike said. "I want everything to get back to normal."

