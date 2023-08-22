Be warned: Death Eaters are coming to Harry Potter's Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Florida

article

Did you suddenly feel a deep, cold chill in the air? Watch out because it may have been a Death Eater.

The ominous figures devoted to Lord Voldemort will walk among Diagon Alley inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this fall at Universal Orlando Florida, Universal announced on Tuesday.

They'll lurk through the streets of London, down Knockturn Alley, and may even challenge a theme park guest to two to join the Dark Lord's army.

It comes just in time for Universal's beloved Halloween Horror Nights, which features scare zones and frightening haunted houses during the Halloween season. HHN, as it's known, runs Sept. 1 - Nov. 4, 2023.

Last year, the evil Death Eaters would walk around Hogsmeade, part of the Harry Potter-themed land in Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park. This is the first time they'll wander through Diagon Alley.

Universal also revealed that there will be special Death Eater-themed merchandise for sale.