Battery explosion sparks massive house fire in Orange County

A fire destroyed an Orange County home overnight after a battery exploded and set a couch on fire, officials said.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Around 12 fire crews responded to the home on Renee Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Inside Bob Saget's hotel room: Photos released of comedian's Orlando Ritz-Carlton suite

Officials say a lithium ion battery for a bike was charging in the house when it burst.

The family was able to make it out safely but the house is a total loss.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement



