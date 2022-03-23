Expand / Collapse search

Battery explosion sparks massive house fire in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
Firefighters worked to put out a fire at an Orange County home early Wednesday morning after a battery explodes, causing the blaze.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire destroyed an Orange County home overnight after a battery exploded and set a couch on fire, officials said.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Around 12 fire crews responded to the home on Renee Avenue.

Officials say a lithium ion battery for a bike was charging in the house when it burst.

The family was able to make it out safely but the house is a total loss.

