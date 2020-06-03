Bars, movie theaters to reopen Friday as part of Phase 2 reopening

Florida is getting ready to reopen even more. Phase 2 of the state's plan starts Friday, including reopening bars and movie theaters.

When FOX 35 News asked people if they were ready to go back to bars and movie theaters, the general consensus was "yes."

"All the cool movies that were supposed to come out that got prolonged, it’s going to definitely be a cool thing to actually be able to see those movies," said Anthony King, who lives in Altamonte Springs.

These are just some of the highlights of the governor's announcement Wednesday of Phase 2 reopening happening Friday: