Bar fight leads to two people getting stabbed

Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were stabbed in a bar fight overnight in Deltona.

Deputies got the call around 2 a.m. to Dizzy D's on Deltona Boulevard.

Witnesses said there was a fight outside of the bar and two men ended up getting stabbed.

Deputies say both men were transported with serious injuries but are expected to recover.

The sheriff's office says the other people involved in the fight left the scene prior to their arrival, but the investigation is active and ongoing.