Bad Bunny concert at Camping World Stadium: Road closures in Orlando you need to know

Music superstar Bad Bunny will be in concert at Camping World Stadium on Friday night and officials are shutting down several roads in the afternoon to prepare for it.

If you plan to drive there, parking lots open at 3 p.m. There will also be a free shuttle service from the Amway Center to the stadium.

Gates open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

The city has released a map highlighting the road closures you need to be aware of.

City of Orlando

Starting at 2:30 p.m., the roads highlighted in yellow will be closed starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Church St. from Tampa to Rio Grande

Church St. from Rio Grande to Orange Blossom Trail

Rio Grande from Church St. to Anderson St.

South St. from Norton to Rio Grande Ave.

Long Street from Rio Grande to Tampa Ave

Nashville from Colyer St. to Anderson St.

Plan ahead if the area near Camping World Stadium is in your daily commute.