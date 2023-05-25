Baby reported missing in Florida; statewide alert issued

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a statewide Missing Child Alert for a newborn missing out of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said 6-week-old Armoni Francis was reported missing shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday on the city's North-Westside.

Police said the infant was last seen in the custody of 43-year-old Kondwani Thomas at a home on West 14th Street.

Officers said Thomas was last seen walking away from the home with the baby boy in an unknown direction. Thomas was carrying a blue and black diaper bag.

Additional photo of Armoni Francis (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.