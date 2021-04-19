Baby giraffe born at Zoo Miami takes its first steps, video shows
MIAMI - Welcome to the world!
A giraffe was born at Zoo Miami in Florida earlier this month and took its first wobbly steps, the zoo said.
Zoo Miami posted a video onto social media of the newborn giraffe taking its first steps, bonding with its mother, and learning to nurse.
