Expand / Collapse search

Baby giraffe born at Zoo Miami takes its first steps, video shows

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Viral
FOX 35 Orlando

Baby giraffe at Miami Zoo takes its first steps

Video is from Ron Magill from the Zoo Miami via Storyful.

MIAMI - Welcome to the world! 

A giraffe was born at Zoo Miami in Florida earlier this month and took its first wobbly steps, the zoo said.

Zoo Miami posted a video onto social media of the newborn giraffe taking its first steps, bonding with its mother, and learning to nurse.

MORE ANIMAL STORIES:

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.