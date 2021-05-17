Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

article

A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said.

The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach.

They said that the dolphin, which was specifically noted to be a deceased neonate bottlenose by SeaWorld, had no signs of trauma.

"We had a baby dolphin wash up ashore. It's not too uncommon, we have these types of incidents happen a few times a year," Captain Tammy Malphurs of Volusia County said. "There were no obvious signs of injury, so it could have been sick."

A necropsy is reportedly being conducted.

