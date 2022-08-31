Expand / Collapse search

Avelo Airlines: Orlando airport's new nonstop flight to New York

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting this fall, travelers will be able to take a nonstop flight from Orlando to New York's Southern Tier. 

Avelo Airlines will offer the nonstop service from the Orlando International Airport to the Greater Binghamton Airport beginning Nov. 16, the airline announced Wednesday in a news release. 

Introductory one-way fares will reportedly begin at $79.

The airline said the new routes will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

