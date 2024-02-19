Authorities start search for missing South Florida woman visiting Spain

Dual investigations have now been launched into the disappearance of Ana Maria Knezevic.

The South Florida woman was last known to be in Madrid, Spain vacationing, after a tough divorce, according to friends and family.

Knezevic was seeing the sights, she'd found an apartment to rent, and everything seemed to be going well until her friends back home started to receive suspicious text messages.

"We received very bizarre messages from her phone, I have to say from her phone because I don’t believe it was her sending it," her best friend Sanna Rameau explained. "A very bizarre text message saying that she had met a man on the streets, and that they had instant connection. And she's going to leave Madrid and go to his summer house and be there for several days...there's not going to be signal."

Rameau told local reporters that Knezevic promised to call her when she returned to Madrid, but that call never came.

All communication between Knezevic and her loved ones back home stopped two weeks ago.

Shortly after communication went dark, authorities said that a man, his identity obscured by a motorcycle helmet, was captured on grainy footage disabling the security cameras at Knezevic's apartment.

"Ana is a sweet, sweet person. Very caring," Rameau added. "I’m living my worst nightmare. I’ve never felt this pain in my entire life because I don’t know what has happened to her, someone has hurt her and I don’t know why."

Rameau said Knezevic doesn't drink, smoke, and isn't much of a partier.

She added that her friend has now missed firm plans in Barcelona, and this behavior isn't like her.

FOX 13 has learned that investigations into her disappearance have been launched by the FBI and Spanish Police.