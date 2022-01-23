Aunt of 15-year-old boy shot, killed in Orlando speaks to FOX 35

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed Saturday evening in Orlando has been identified as Corey Jones, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Grand Street, near Grand Avenue Elementary School.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Jones with a gunshot wound.

FOX 35 Orlando spoke with Jones' aunt Sunday.

She said according to her nephew's dad, Jones and a friend were in the park near the school when they were approached by another group.

A fight or argument started before Jones’ dad said someone in the other group shot his son.

"For some unknown reason, someone decided to take the life of a 15-year-old boy," Jones' aunt, Krystal Petry, said. "No parent should have to go through that. No parent should have to bury their child, especially not in a situation like this."

Orlando police have not yet said if a shooter has been identified or if anyone is in custody.

"I don’t understand why people can’t teach their kids conflict resolution," Petry said. "If you have a problem, talk it out, and if you feel you need to be violent, throw a punch for God's sakes. Whoever taught these kids that pulling out a gun is a solution, it’s not."

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. You can help here.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.