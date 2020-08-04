Attorneys file lawsuit for great-grandmother arrested at Walt Disney World for having CBD oil

Attorneys announced on Wednesday that they have filed a lawsuit against Disney more than a year after a great-grandmother was arrested at Magic Kingdom for having CBD oil in her bag.

FOX 35 News broke the story in May of last year.

High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump said that he has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Hester Burkhalter. The 69-year-old great-grandmother from North Carolina was arrested at Magic Kingdom after security found a bottle of CBD oil in her bag.

MORE NEWS: 'Back the Blue' mural in Tampa vandalized, city says

“I have really bad arthritis in my legs, arms, and my shoulder, and I use it for the pain because it helps,” Burkhalter explained in an interview with FOX 35 in 2019. She was thrown in jail on a felony but the charge was later dropped.

Advertisement

Weeks after the incident, Crump held a press conference in Orlando with Burkhalter’s family, threatening to sue. At the time, the attorneys claimed illegal detention, false arrest, and a violation of her civil rights.

“If they want to avoid further legal ramifications over this horrific incident, they need to take ownership, sit down with this family and try to repair the harm,” Crump said last year.

MORE NEWS: Disney 3Q revenue drops 42%, missing expectations

Crump’s team said they are moving forward with legal action against Disney on Wednesday. A virtual news conference began at 11 a.m. to discuss the case.

The law firm said Burkhalter “was wrongfully arrested and taken into custody at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for possessing federally legal CBD oil.”

At the time of her arrest, CBD oil was considered illegal under state statute. That has since changed in Florida.

Disney has not responded to our request for comment.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.