'Back the Blue' mural in Tampa vandalized, city says

The "Back the Blue" mural that appeared over the weekend in front of Tampa Police Department's headquarters was defaced with red paint and tar, city officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Video from SkyFOX shows splashes of red paint over the mural. A spokesperson for the city of Tampa said it was vandalized overnight. They had no other comment, including information on whether police were investigating.

The ‘Back the Blue’ street mural was painted by a group of 40 people Saturday night outside the Tampa Police Department's downtown headquarters. The group said they wanted to improve police morale, however, it was painted before they officially received a permit.

Keith Campbell, who helped organize the mural painting, told FOX 13 earlier this week they got verbal approval from Mayor Jane Castor’s office, but the mayor’s spokesperson says the city was working through the formal process, and it wasn’t completed.

Earlier this week, FOX reached out to Castor’s office regarding the permit and the former police chief sent us a statement that reads, “Any tribute to honor their service is welcome. It’s unfortunate they didn’t see the permitting process through so that our community could participate in showing their appreciation for the brave men and women that service our residents every day."

