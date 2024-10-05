Tropical Storm Milton: Florida activates price gouging hotline

Stream FOX 35 News

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is extending the state's Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Storm Milton approaches, following a state of emergency declaration for areas preparing for the storm. The price gouging law, already in effect for counties impacted by Hurricane Helene, will now also cover regions expected to be affected by Milton.

"Tropical Storm Milton is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico, heading toward areas already hit hard by flooding and damage from Hurricane Helene," Moody said. "We are extending Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to help Floridians prepare for this new challenge."

Under Florida law, during a declared state of emergency, significant price hikes on essential goods like food, gasoline, hotel rooms, water, ice, and lumber are prohibited. Those who suspect price gouging can report violations to the Attorney General’s Office at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM.

Violators of the price gouging statute can face civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations within a 24-hour period.

To help Floridians prepare, Moody also released the 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, which includes storm preparedness checklists and tips to avoid scams before, during, and after a storm.