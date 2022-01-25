Attention foodies: SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to return next week

article

SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival will run from Feb 4. to May 8. The theme park said people can choose from more than 50 cuisine choices to pair with over 75 wines and cocktails and 75 craft brews.

The festival will feature Asian, Latin European, Polynesian and North Atlantic dishes. The menu has new and reimagined spins on classics like gulf gumbo, a vegan pan-seared scallop, and Montego Bay spicy shrimp.

Paddy it up! This year the event is going green and will feature a new Ireland Market. Lucky guests can enjoy a crispy Ruben egg roll along with an Irish cold brew.

What's dinner without a show? There will be 28 live concerts including performances by Justin Moore, Vanilla Ice, and Flo Rida.

The park is offering reserved concert seating starting at $9.99 Most of the shows start at 7 p.m.

