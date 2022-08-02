Artemis I launch: Kennedy Space Center selling viewing packages starting Tuesday
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - We are just weeks away from NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon and you can snag the best view now.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will start selling viewing packages to the historic liftoff on Tuesday. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29 with a liftoff time listed as 8:33 a.m. ET.
Space fans can choose from three packages that start from $99 up to $250 for the best seats.
FEEL THE HEAT PACKAGE
WHERE: Apollo/Saturn V Center Lawn
DISTANCE: Approximately 3.5 miles/5.6 kilometers from the launch pad
PRICE: $250 plus tax, available online only
This package includes:
- 2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
- Bus transportation through NASA's gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center
- Real-time launch commentary from a space expert
- Complimentary meal
- Complimentary premium souvenir
- A commemorative launch card, badge, and lanyard
- Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos
FEEL THE FUN PACKAGE
WHERE: Atlantis North Lawn
DISTANCE: Approximately 8 miles/12.9 kilometers from the launch pad
PRICE: $149 plus tax, available online only
This package includes:
- 2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
- Entertaining activities for the entire family
- Real-time launch video and audio feed, with live commentary from a space-expert
- Complimentary meal
- Complimentary souvenir, a commemorative launch card, badge, and lanyard
- Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos
MAIN VISITOR COMPLEX VIEWING PACKAGE
WHERE: Atlantis South Lot, Rocket Garden, or Parking Lot 3
DISTANCE: Approximately 8 miles/12.9 kilometers from the launch pad
PRICE: $99 plus tax, available online only
This package includes:
- 2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
- Commemorative launch lithograph
Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the launch, which will be the first uncrewed launch around the moon. Viewing packages go on sale at 11 a.m. You can get more information and buy tickets on the Kennedy Space Center website.