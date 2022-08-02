Artemis I launch: Kennedy Space Center selling viewing packages starting Tuesday

article

We are just weeks away from NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon and you can snag the best view now.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will start selling viewing packages to the historic liftoff on Tuesday. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29 with a liftoff time listed as 8:33 a.m. ET.

Space fans can choose from three packages that start from $99 up to $250 for the best seats.

FEEL THE HEAT PACKAGE

WHERE: Apollo/Saturn V Center Lawn

DISTANCE: Approximately 3.5 miles/5.6 kilometers from the launch pad

PRICE: $250 plus tax, available online only

This package includes:

2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Bus transportation through NASA's gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Real-time launch commentary from a space expert

Complimentary meal

Complimentary premium souvenir

A commemorative launch card, badge, and lanyard

Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos

FEEL THE FUN PACKAGE

WHERE: Atlantis North Lawn

DISTANCE: Approximately 8 miles/12.9 kilometers from the launch pad

PRICE: $149 plus tax, available online only

This package includes:

2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Entertaining activities for the entire family

Real-time launch video and audio feed, with live commentary from a space-expert

Complimentary meal

Complimentary souvenir, a commemorative launch card, badge, and lanyard

Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos

MAIN VISITOR COMPLEX VIEWING PACKAGE

WHERE: Atlantis South Lot, Rocket Garden, or Parking Lot 3

DISTANCE: Approximately 8 miles/12.9 kilometers from the launch pad

PRICE: $99 plus tax, available online only

This package includes:

2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Commemorative launch lithograph

Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the launch, which will be the first uncrewed launch around the moon. Viewing packages go on sale at 11 a.m. You can get more information and buy tickets on the Kennedy Space Center website.