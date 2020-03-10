Arrest made in St. Cloud shooting involving off-duty Orlando police officer

article

The St. Cloud Police Department has made an arrest in shooting involving an off-duty Orlando police officer that happened earlier this month in a residential area.

Investigators were called to the Tohoqua subdivision on the evening of March 1. According to a St. Cloud Police Department spokesman, off-duty Orlando Police Officer Julian Ortiz was hosting a party at his home and of the invited guests brought a friend who was later asked to leave.

That person left the party but returned and began kicking on the front door and fired shots at the house said Sgt. Frankie De La Rosa. Ortiz returned fire and struck the man multiple times.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police on Monday identified him as Jhon David Escobar, 32.

Jhon was formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied structure, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jhon was released from the hospital and has been booked into the Osceola County Jail.