Arrest made in deadly Lake Mary hit-and-run incident that killed mother of 4

The Lake Mary Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-crash that happened just over a week ago.

Toivontae Williams was taken into custody without incident on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Katrina Redden, 39, of Sanford.

Investigators said the incident happened on May 24, around 11 p.m., near North Country Club Boulevard and Old Lake Mary Road in Lake Mary. Lake Mary Police later identified the victim as Redden, a mother of four children.

Friends and family have described Redden as a hard-working woman who cared for others and her kids, the youngest being 14. FOX 35 News learned that a man, who happens to be a paramedic, was out for a walk when he found Redden. He said he rendered aid and tried to comfort her in her final moments.

According to Lake Mary Police Investigators, it was determined that Redden was intentionally struck by a vehicle, driven by Williams.

Williams was booked into the Seminole County Jail where he is awaiting the first appearance before a judge.

