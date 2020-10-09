Arrest made in connection with shooting outside of Mall at Millenia

article

The Mall at Millenia is expected to open as scheduled Friday at 11 a.m., according to its website, after shots were fired outside the mall Thursday evening.

Early Friday morning, Orlando police said they made one arrest in connection with the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Trey'von Graham, 19.

He's facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Investigators said no other additionals suspects were being sought.

Mall security officers could be seen early Friday morning patrolling the parking lot.

The Orlando Police Department said off-duty officers were working inside the mall at around 6 p.m. when they heard the gunshots and responded to the food court entrance.

OPD Deputy Chief Eric Smith said, “[The officers] responded to the training, engaged the suspects and took them down without incident.”

Initially, police said they took four people into custody.

“That’s part of the investigation. We need to determine that. We need to look back at the video and get some other intelligence information to make sure nobody left the mall when the mall was evacuating,” Smith said.

Officers said no one was hurt in the shooting.

“It could’ve been a deadly situation. People could’ve gotten hurt. People could’ve gotten wounded. We’re lucky no one got shot,” he said.

Smith also said the community was not in danger.

OPD evacuated the mall Thursday evening to investigate.

One woman said she was coming out of the restroom when she was shocked to see several officers.

“As soon as I got into the hallway, I saw a bunch of policemen at the end of the hallway pointing the guns towards me and I freaked out,” the woman said. “I ended up putting my hands up in the air and they looked at me and they started waving me to come to them. So I went to them and they started waving me to go out of the mall.”