Arrest made in attack that left Vietnam War veteran dead, wife injured

Just over a week ago, a husband and wife were attacked inside their Orlando-area home, leaving neighbors fearful as authorities searched for a suspect. An arrest has now been made in the case.

On Wednesday, fugitive units with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Martinez Perez, 42, of Poinciana, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and burglary with assault or battery.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office arrived at a home on Cascade Oaks Drive on the night of Monday, June 22, after a vehicle registered to the address was involved in a hit-and-run incident off Lake Underhill Road. When they arrived at the residence, they discovered that one of the victims in the attack, a Vietnam War veteran, was killed. His wife was left badly injured.

The family of 68-year-old Jon Payne described him as a loving man with a beautiful sense of humor. He died in the attack, but his wife, 69-year-old Anabella, survived and is recovering a local hospital.

"They didn’t have much. They just had each other and this guy just took it away from them," said Marlene Martinez, Anabella's cousin.

Martinez said Anabella is a breast cancer survivor who recently suffered a stroke and was confined to a medical bed in the home. She was being cared for by Payne.

Detectives said Payne confronted the suspect behind his home after hearing noises outside. According to an autopsy report, Payne suffered fatal blows to the head, causing fractures to the skull with cerebral contusions and hemorrhaging.

Following the attack on Payne, detectives said Martinez Perez broke into the home and terrorized his wife, demanding money. Investigators said, at one point, the suspect used a silver box cutter to cut her across her throat, causing a laceration. At another time of contact, they said he placed the box cutter against her chest, causing two smaller lacerations. He eventually left the scene in a van that belonged to the couple.

Martinez Perez has been booked into the Orange County Jail without bond.