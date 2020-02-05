Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made following shooting at resort near I-Drive

Orlando Police officers on Wednesday responded to reports of a shooting incident at the I-Drive Grand Resort, located at 7056 S. Kirkman Rd.

Investigators say two men and a woman were in a room together when the shooting took place; however, the exact circumstances and/or motives are unknown, they say.  

One man was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  He declined to prosecute for the shooting. The other man, identified as 22-yer-old Kaylan Dorion Vega was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.  The woman was uninjured.


