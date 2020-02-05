Arrest made following shooting at resort near I-Drive
Orlando Police officers on Wednesday responded to reports of a shooting incident at the I-Drive Grand Resort, located at 7056 S. Kirkman Rd.
Investigators say two men and a woman were in a room together when the shooting took place; however, the exact circumstances and/or motives are unknown, they say.
One man was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He declined to prosecute for the shooting. The other man, identified as 22-yer-old Kaylan Dorion Vega was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. The woman was uninjured.
David Baker, Sergeant