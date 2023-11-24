Armed suspect shot by Citrus County deputies after chase, crashing into power pole in Ocala: Investigators

article

A suspect armed with a rifle was shot by Citrus County deputies Friday evening after a chase that started in the Hernando area and ended in Ocala.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said they tried to pull over a Mitsubishi SUV on Highway 200 near Buffalo Lane in the Hernando area of the county, because the driver was suspected of having a felony warrant. However, the driver didn't stop, which led to deputies to engage in a pursuit.

Officials said that deputies involved in the chase tried to end the pursuit by using a tire deflation device, and eventually, they successfully slowed the vehicle down. The suspect kept going, though, and entered Marion County along Highway 200, where Marion County deputies joined the pursuit.

Investigators said they were able to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, which caused the driver to crash into a power pole in front of Lowes on Highway 200 in Ocala.

After the crash, CCSO officials said the suspect got out of the vehicle with a rifle. Deputies said he posed an immediate threat, so they fired at the suspect.

The driver was taken to a medical facility for treatment for his injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies have not said what the extent of the suspect's injuries are.

Authorities are asking all residents to avoid the area while they continue their investigation at the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting along with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.