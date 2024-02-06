Armed man shot, killed by police officer in Altamonte Springs, authorities say

A man wielding a rifle was shot and killed by a police officer, according to the Altamonte Spring Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call from the River Run neighborhood concerning an armed man walking house to house with a rifle. The officers engaged the man, identified as Eric Seckington, 65, who was said to be wielding the weapon.

Officers issued verbal commands instructing Seckington to lower the firearm, but he disregarded their directives, they said. In response, an officer fired at Seckinton, killing him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now investigating. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.