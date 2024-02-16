Armed Florida man methodically robs Dollar Tree 12 times in years-long crime spree

Watch FOX 35

A Lakeland man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after he robbed a Dollar Tree 12 times between 2018 and 2021, the Department of Justice said.

Scott Carpenter Jr. committed at least 13 armed robberies across the Tampa area – 12 of which targeted Dollar Trees.

According to the DOJ, Carpenter dressed in all black and waited for the Dollar Tree store employees to close for the night.

As the employees either walked to their car or after the employee drove to a nearby bank to drop a night deposit, Carpenter would jump out, accost the store employee, brandish a gun, and demand the employee surrender the money, the DOJ said.

During a search of Carpenter's home and truck, officers found guns and clothing that he had used during the robberies.

As part of his prison sentence, Carpenter is ordered to forfeit three firearms and 122 rounds of ammunition and pay $22,220.52 in restitution to his "victims."