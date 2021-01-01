Arizona woman says COVID-19 battle helped save her life

A Valley woman is crediting COVID-19 for saving her life, as after the woman came down with the virus, she and her doctors found a deadly condition just in time to save her life.

Ruth Sanchez says as crazy as it sounds, she was thankful she came down with the virus.

"It did save my life, in a very strange way," said Sanchez. She contracted COVID-19 very early on in the pandemic, back in March.

"I came back through Europe, and spent a couple of days in Paris and found out I have COVID," said Sanchez.

Sanchez works for the nonprofit called Project Cure, which acquires medical supplies for countries overseas and in America. After her trip to Africa and a layover in Europe, her symptoms were severe.

"I thought I was having a heart attack," said Sanchez.

This one symptom of heart pain is actually what alerted her that something may be wrong.

"I told the new doctors I needed to have my heart checked, and they did," said Sanchez.

Doctors found something very serious and deadly: Sanchez had three blocked arteries. The blockages included a left artery, which has been nicknamed the "Widowmaker," due to the massive heart attacks it can cause.

"It would have been a death sentence for sure," said Sanchez.

Sanchez underwent a triple bypass surgery in August.

"Even though COVID could have been a death sentence itself, it caused doctors to look at my health and heart," said Sanchez.

Now, strange as it may be, Sanchez is thanking the virus for ultimately saving her life.

"My life has even more meaning," said Sanchez. "I am so grateful. I am so grateful."

Sanchez is still recovering, but she is already back to work at Project Cure.

