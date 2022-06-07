Argument over eaten Toaster Strudel leads to fight, stabbing at Florida student housing, deputies say

article

A Florida man is accused of cutting his roommate with a pocketknife during a fight that began with an argument over a Toaster Strudel, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was called out to the Knightshade student living community near the University of Central Florida shortly after midnight on Monday, June 6.

According to the report, a resident told an Orange County deputy that he was "stabbed" by his roommate after the two were arguing over "past incidents where someone ate a ‘Toaster Strudel’ that did not belong to them."

He was treated by Orange County Fire Rescue, the report said, while the deputy questioned the roommate, 21-year-old Griffin Cristal.

Cristal told the deputy that his roommate slapped his phone out of his hand, picked it up, and held onto it. In response, Cristal then used pepper spray on his roommate and took out a pocketknife for protection, according to the report.

Both men and a third roommate, each recorded portions of the fight, which was reviewed by the deputy.

In those videos, according to the report, Cristal is heard calling his roommate a swear word and a "criminal" before apparently putting his phone close to the roommate's face. The roommate then slapped the phone out of his hand, and it fell to the ground.

The deputy noted that Cristal immediately pepper-sprayed his roommate. At some point, the roommate pins Cristal against the wall "with one arm against the chest," and appears to try and delete a video off his phone.

During the struggle, the roommate was cut on his forearm by the pocketknife, the report stated. After that, the roommate left Cristal go and called the authorities.

Cristal was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He told the deputy that he used the knife for protection.

The other roommate was not arrested.