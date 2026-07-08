Apply now: Local artists wanted for Hispanic Heritage month exhibit, Orlando City Hall

The Brief The City of Orlando is officially calling on local Central Florida artists to showcase their work for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month Exhibition at City Hall. Submissions must be inspired by the national theme "Unidos, Somos Más," celebrating unity, family, and resilience within the Hispanic and Latino communities. Local creators have until August 2 to submit their applications online for a chance to be featured in the month-long showcase.



The City of Orlando is looking for local artists to feature their artwork during this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month Exhibition at Orlando City Hall.

Every year, the Terrace Gallery at Orlando City Hall showcases a curated collection of artwork that honors the legacy of heritage.

The exhibit will take place from September 4 to November 5, 2026.

How to submit

Interested artists are invited to submit their applications through the City of Orlando’s official website under the Call to Artists section, where more detailed information can also be found.

All submitted artwork should be inspired by the national theme "Unidos, Somos Más" (Together, We Are More) – chosen to celebrate unity as our greatest strength, while honoring the core pillars of Hispanic culture: resilience, family and service.

Submission Dates

Applications due: Sunday, August 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Notification date: Tuesday, August 4

Eligibility requirements

To qualify as a featured artist, participants must be Central Florida residents and submit original work available to be displayed during the month-long exhibition.

Got questions?

For questions about the process or exhibition, email the City’s Public Art Coordinator at flynn.dobbs@orlando.gov