Family: Boy bit by alligator was releasing fish back into water

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The Brief Brodie, 11, was fishing with his dad on vacation in Florida when an alligator bit his hand. Doctors had to amputate it. The boy had caught a fish and was releasing it into the water when the alligator popped out of the watch and bit the boy's hand, family said. His dad jumped on top of the alligator's back, trying to free his son's hand, the family said. An 8-foot alligator was captured and killed, the FWC said.



An 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania was fishing with his dad while on vacation in Florida when an alligator popped out of the water and bit his hand, which ultimately had to be amputated.

The boy's family told FOX 35 that he underwent several surgeries and is back home healing, though he will have a long road ahead, as he adapts.

Boy was releasing fish when gator bite his hand, did death roll

The backstory:

Brodie and his dad were fishing at Nelson's Outdoor Resort in Umatilla, Florida, on June 27, his family and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said.

It's a yearly father-son trip from Pennsylvania to Florida.

According to Andrew Wright, Brodie's mom's cousin, who is also acting as the family spokesperson, Brodie had caught and reeled in a fish. He took it off the hook and was releasing it into the water when the 8-foot, 7-inch alligator jumped up and bit him.

"That's when the gator came out of nowhere and attached to his arm," said Wright.

He was rushed to the hospital. The damage was too great, and his hand had to be amputated at the wrist, Wright said.

"Unfortunately, the doctors weren't able to save any part of his hand, so it was amputated right at the wrist. He broke multiple bones in his arm as well when the gator rolled."

Dad jumped in to pry boy's hand from gator's mouth

Brodie's dad jumped off the dock where they were fishing and onto the alligator's back, where he tried to pry the alligator's mouth open, Wright said.

"Honestly, his dad is what saved his life. The gator wasn't able to pull Brodie off the dock, which is a huge relief because it could have turned out much worse," he said.

Wright said Brodie and his dad checked for alligators in the area and stayed vigilant to avoid them, but did not see this one under the water.

Brodie still loves baseball and fishing

Brodie is a sports fan. He likes baseball, football, and fishing, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills and future rehabilitation.

Wright said the focus immediately is on Brodie's recovery.

"It’s gonna be a very, very traumatic thing for him. He's got a long rehabilitation, not just physically but mentally," he said.

Photos shared with FOX 35 showed Brodie smiling while his arm was in a recovery sling. A GoFundMe description said all funds raised will go towards Brodie's recovery, including supporting him as he adjusts to his "new life" while maintaining his sports passion.

Gator captured and killed

The FWC said after the attack, the 8-foot, 7-inch alligator was captured in the area and killed.