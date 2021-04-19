Missing 10-year-old Apopka girl found safe

article

UPDATE: The Apopka Police Department reports that missing 10-year-old Jaylie Farrow has been located and is safe.

EARLIER: The Apopka Police Department is asking for the public's help to located a missing 10-year-old girl.

Investigators say Jaylie Farrow was last seen in the area of North Fairway Drive in Apopka on Monday at around 10:30 a.m.

Her family told officials that she left home wearing a gray hoodie with flowers, black leggings with rips and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone who might have seen Jaylie is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771 or 911.