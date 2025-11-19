Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in Altamonte Springs

The Brief A fire at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex displaced multiple residents. The fire happened early Wednesday at The Edge of Lake Lotus Apartments off State Road 434. Fire officials said no one was injured, but multiple people have been displaced.



Multiple people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Altamonte Springs.

The fire happened Wednesday morning at The Edge of Lake Lotus Apartments off State Road 434.

According to fire officials, the fire was between halls of one of the stairwells between the first and second floors of the apartment complex.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The damage to the building was not severe, Battalion Chief Patrick Criswell said.

"It was heavy smoke inside the structures," Criswell said. "So that was the biggest concern when we got here was getting the fire under control and then removing the smoke from the building."

A fire broke out at The Edge of Lake Lotus Apartments in Altamonte Springs.

Multiple residents displaced

No one was injured, but at least 20 residents were displaced, according to fire officials.

The city of Altamonte Springs Emergency Management is sending a team to help displaced residents with relocation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.