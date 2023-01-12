Anti-Semitic symbols found on bathroom of Orlando high school school, officials say

Michael McNarney says he saw anti-Semitic symbols on the walls inside a boy’s bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday evening.



"My first thought, I was surprised. But I was kind of scared because it’s a short distance from speech like that to actual physical violence," McNarney told FOX 35.



Even though McNarney isn’t Jewish, both of his children are, including a son who attends Dr. Phillips.



"They’re going to be around long after I’m gone. I want them to feel safe and secure. Not just in school, but also in life," McNarney said.



McNarney says he told a teacher what he saw, and then that teacher told the principal.



Principal Jackie Ramsey sent a message to all Dr. Phillips families saying, in part, "In addition to being extremely disappointed, this is not representative of the values and beliefs of Dr. Phillips High School. We work hard to ensure all students, staff, and families feel safe and welcome, and school administrators and law enforcement are investigating the incident. This type of behavior will not be tolerated."





McNarney was expecting a statement like this from the school. Now he’s hoping for actionable change.



"It’s disappointing, it’s a great school. OCPS is a great school district. Dr. Phillips is a great school," McNarney said.