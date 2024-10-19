Former sergeant skips first court appearance on murder charge in wife's death

Former Orange County sergeant Anthony Shea did not show up for his first appearance in Orange County Court on Saturday morning. He was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder connected to his estranged wife's death, Orange County Sherriff's Office Lieutenant Eloilda "Ellie" Shea.

Earlier this week, deputies found Eloilda Shea in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to her head. Sheriff's deputies believe Anthony Ashea murdered her, then tried to make her death look like a suicide. They alleged that he then used her cell phone to send text messages to create an alibi.

Orlando attorney Albert Yonfa isn't involved with the case, but said he was not surprised that Shea was a no-show at the hearing.

"In dealing with first-degree murder charges, attorneys generally try and keep their clients out of the spotlight as much as possible," he said.

Former Orlando police chief, Orlando Rolon, said investigators did a great job getting to the facts.

"The homicide unit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office has done an excellent job in identifying the inconsistencies that led to the probable cause which led to the arrest of the individual, so kudos to them for a job well done," he said.

Marvin Flores, who lives in the same neighborhood as the Sheas, said the situation has left him and others stunned.

"We were shocked. I know I seen them a few times, but they usually have different shifts of work as far as I know because one of them will come in and the other one is leaving and it’s just hard," he said.

Anthony Shea retired from the Orange County Sheriff's Office months ago in the middle of an internal investigation, OCSO said, adding that the nature of the investigation would have had him fired.

In text messages and interviews with detectives that were included in the arrest affidavit, Anthony Shea mentioned that he had had an affair, which sparked an internal investigation.

Deputies alleged that Anthony Shea made phone calls, sent text messages, walked in and out of the house, and made a trip to Publix with their children, in an alleged scheme to create an alibi that would make his wife's death as a suicide believable.

Here is an excerpt from the probably cause statement in the arrest affidavit:

"Based on the totality of circumstances, the investigation determined Eloilda Shea did not commit

suicide. Anthony Shea did commit the murder of Eloilda Shea and attempted to conceal his actions

under the guise of a suicide. Anthony Shea established an alibi through digital devices and

surveillance video. Anthony Shea manufactured evidence by sending digital communications from

Eloilda Shea’s cell phone to his own. Anthony Shea denied Eloilda Shea the possibility of treatment

and life saving measures by delaying contacting 9-1-1 for emergency medical services. Anthony Shea

attempted to mislead responding Deputy Sheriffs by providing misinformation regarding the nature

of the incident. Anthony Shea attempted to mislead detectives by establishing an alibi and providing

a motive for suicide. The investigation determined Anthony Shea’s actions were organized and

premeditated."

Law enforcement expert Dave Benson said he didn’t think the killing happened spur-of-the-moment.

"It certainly sounds like there was an element of planning, lies, deception, trying to manipulate evidence, which just makes the whole situation worse," he said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office remembers Eloilda Shea

"She lit up every room she entered with her infectiously bubbly personality, beautiful spirit and kind smile," OCSO said in a Facebook post.

"Ellie was a mentor, teacher, advocate, protector, cheerleader and an inspiration to women aspiring to be leaders."