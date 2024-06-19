Another system could form in same spot where future Tropical Storm Alberto will develop: NHC

While all eyes are on a system in the Gulf of Mexico that's likely to become the first storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are also monitoring a disturbance expected to develop in the same area.

The area of low pressure is forecast to strengthen in the Gulf over the weekend, according to the NHC.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system through early next week while it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward," the NHC said in a Wednesday advisory.

Future tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico (Credit: NOAA)

The NHC said the system has a 30% formation chance over the next seven days.