Palm Bay removes school zone speed cameras after FOX 35 investigation

One Brevard County community is removing all of its school zone speed cameras following a FOX 35 investigation that revealed many were improperly installed and had issued questionable citations.

What we know:

Palm Bay is dismantling all of its school zone speed cameras after a FOX 35 investigation revealed widespread installation errors and questionable ticketing practices.

City officials confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that cameras in all 14 school zones — each with multiple devices — are being removed. Ten of those zones were found to have cameras positioned in violation of Florida Department of Transportation rules, which require a minimum distance from the roadway to prevent driver distraction.

The investigation also uncovered cases where $100 tickets were issued to drivers who could prove they were not near the school zones at the time of the alleged violations.

The backstory:

The speed camera program, designed to improve safety in school zones, has faced mounting criticism from residents and elected officials since its launch.

FOX 35 documented improper installations by physically measuring camera placements and comparing them to state guidelines. Some drivers received citations for alleged speeding in zones they never entered, leading to public frustration and legal challenges.

Once the city alerted the vendor responsible for operating the cameras, removal began within 24 hours.

Big picture view:

The removal signals a pretty significant retreat from automated enforcement in Palm Bay and raises questions about oversight, vendor accountability and public trust in these types of traffic safety programs.

Council member Chandler Langevin, an opponent of the cameras from the start, has argued they damage the city’s credibility and place unfair burdens on drivers. While no new citations will be issued, the city’s experience may serve as a model for other municipalities considering similar enforcement systems.

What they're saying:

"They’re expecting us to honor what they say about these cameras and just to pay up, and they’re not even obeying the laws themselves," said Autumn Faleris, a Palm Bay driver who received a school zone ticket.

"I think it’s problematic when the government sets out a program like this to ticket a whole bunch of people, and they’re not even following the rules that are set up for the program itself," said Jay Beeber, executive director for policy at the National Motorists Association.

"These systems are bad for public trust, for the economy and for liberty," Council member Chandler Langevin said in a social media post.

Why you should care:

No new citations will be issued by the City of Palm Bay.