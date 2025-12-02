Murder suspect arrested after 1 dead in shooting at Melbourne apartment, police say

The Brief A murder suspect was arrested after a man died on Dec. 1 outside a Melbourne apartment. Dylan Marlow, 39, is facing charges in connection to a shooting outside Summerset Apartments in Melbourne, including second-degree murder. Ricardo Rodriguez, 58, of Melbourne died at the scene.



A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say he shot and killed a man outside a Melbourne apartment complex.

Dylan Marlow, 39, is facing charges in connection to a shooting outside Summerset Apartments in Melbourne, including second-degree murder, burglary to an occupied conveyance and petit theft.

Officials say Marlow's arrest is in connection to a Dec. 1 shooting, in which Ricardo Rodriguez, 58, of Melbourne died at the scene.

The backstory:

The Melbourne Police Department responded to Summerset Apartments near Lake Washington Road around 6 a.m., Dec. 1 – finding two men shot. Rodriguez died at the scene, while Marlow was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

What we know:

In a preliminary investigation, police said Marlow confronted Rodriguez outside the complex, claiming he was looking for his girlfriend. When Rodriguez was leaving his apartment, Marlow confronted him again – police said – and they became involved in a violent confrontation.

Police said evidence showed Rodriguez had a gun and shot at Marlow while he was attempting to defend himself. Marlow took Rodriguez's gun and shot Rodriguez, officials said.

There's no indication the two men knew each other before this incident, police said.

What's next:

Marlow is currently at the Brevard County Jail.