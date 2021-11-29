Amway Center in Orlando offers Cyber Monday deals on concerts

The Amway Center is rolling out some rocking deals for Cyber Monday.

The Orlando venue is offering sales like $20 off and 20 percent off select concerts through May of next year.

Some of the concerts and events include Kane Brown, Farruko, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and The History Tour, which features former President Donald Trump.

To snag the deal, you'll have to use the code CM2021 at checkout.

The offer is only valid Monday, November 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

You can find more details on the Amway Center's website.

