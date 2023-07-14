7 passengers injured in Lakeland train derailment after semi-truck crash: First responders

An Amtrak train derailed in Lakeland Friday evening after a crash involving a semi-truck, first responders said.

Officials in Lakeland said the crash involved the train and a car transport off of East Memorial Boulevard and North Canal Avenue.

Those who were onboard the train when it derailed are being moved to another location while crews work in the area, according to first responders.

A view from SkyFOX shows the area taped off as first responders work in the area. The Lakeland Police Department and Lakeland Fire Rescue are currently on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.