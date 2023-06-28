Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails in Moorpark after colliding into vehicle

Several Amtrak cars derailed after the passenger train, carrying close to 200 passengers, collided with a vehicle in Moorpark Wednesday.

"Amtrak train 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at approx. 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks at Moorpark, California," Amtrak said in a statement. "There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries. The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation."

Crews were able to quickly extinguish a small fire that broke out as a result of the crash.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision around 11:20 a.m., said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

The derailed train cars remained upright on a section of track adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

The number of people hurt wasn’t immediately known, but all the injuries were characterized as minor, McGrath said.

At this time fire authorities are going through each of the cars and inspecting for damages.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders.

All passengers were de-boarded from the train and were seen out in the open field, going away from the wreckage and into a staging area.

No traffic was impacted.

Metrolink will honor Amtrak tickets for Wednesday on the Ventura County Line. Visit metrolinktrains.com for more information.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.