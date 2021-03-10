American Red Cross offers support for COVID stress, loss of loved ones

The American Red Cross enlisted volunteers to set up the Virtual Family Assistance Center (VFAC).

The center is a hub of resources for people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. It offers virtual, or over-the-phone counseling, as well as helping with other problems linked to the death of a loved one.

"We can help them with local resources that they need, local funeral assistance," explained Dr. Sonia Bhatia. "People can call and say, 'I'm having a tough time, I'm shaking, I'm crying, I'm upset, I'm sad.'"

Dr. Bhatia said they can help others navigate loss due to COVID and stress.

So far, the VFAC has helped over 68,000 people. Some 180 volunteers are available and will return a call in about a day. Contact information is listed below:

