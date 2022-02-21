Amendment to 'Don't Say Gay' bill would require schools to out LGBTQ students

As legislation many are calling the "Don’t Say Gay" bill progresses through the Florida Legislature, the bill's sponsor has introduced a new amendment to what is already a controversial proposal.

Protests to the bill have taken place around Florida, with opponents saying it will harm LGBTQ students. The bill’s author, Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, argues it’s mainly about parental choice.

People had been taking issue with a part of the bill that reads, "A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

"The language is deeply bigoted, and it’s aimed directly at marginalized people," said Brandon Wolf from Equality Florida in an interview with FOX 35 News earlier this month before the amendment was introduced to House Bill 1557.

The amendment, introduced by Harding, would require schools to inform parents of their child’s sexual orientation within six weeks of learning if the student is of any sexual orientation other than straight.

Harding said the bill is not intended to eliminate certain conversations or open schools up to frivolous lawsuits, but rather it is meant to give parents more input. Opponents to this new amendment worry it could lead to abuse.

The bill would also allow parents to sue if a school broke the rule.

